Photographer hopes Ukrainian photo collection will 'change public opinion'

Daily Gate City
 2 days ago

Speaking in Lviv, British photographer Mark Neville says he hopes his book...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Post Register

Ukrainians in Boise hope to see change: 'People are living their worst nightmare'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The war in Ukraine is impacting people living right here in Boise. “One of my cousins, who are a very good doctor, he’s being pulled to the frontlines on Friday and he is seeing the worst nightmares. He would text me, ‘Julia, I saw this in the movies. I read about this in the books, but I never thought I would be in the middle of this nightmare,’” said fourth-generation Ukrainian Julia Marten.
BOISE, ID
Fast Company

In Ukraine, suspicious markings on buildings reveal the scare tactics of urban warfare

As Russian troops advanced toward Kyiv, Ukraine, late last week, the city’s government issued a peculiar warning to its residents. On its official website and Twitter account, the city called on residents of high-rise buildings to “urgently check the roofs” for suspicious signs or markings—the kind of visual cues that could be seen as targets.
POLITICS
Newport News-Times

Local photographer wins award for nature photo

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) revealed the Top 250 winners in its 2022 Showcase photo competition. Sylvia A. Hosie, of Toledo, received a Judges Choice award in Altered Reality for the image “Out of the Mist of Time,” which was taken in Yellowstone National Park. “My...
TOLEDO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Ukrainians seek shelter

Hundreds of thousands of citizens rushed to spend yet another night in Kyiv's subway network as air raid sirens howled on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
The Verge

Facebook has stopped recommending Russian state media globally

Meta has stopped recommending content by Russian state media to all users of Facebook, and soon Instagram, as the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine wages on. In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Meta executives said Russian media affiliated with the government had been demoted in the main Facebook Feed, and that it was no longer being recommended algorithmically anywhere on the social network. Instagram is also in the process of blocking all recommendations of Russian state media globally, the executives said, adding that links to outlets under the influence of the Russian government will be labeled on both apps.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Russia-Ukraine war: Facebook adding more labels to state media posts

Meta, formerly Facebook, on Tuesday announced that it is taking additional steps to prevent the spread of potential misinformation from state-controlled media outlets amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Facebook and Instagram currently label posts from state media outlets, so that users know when they are reading content from a news...
INTERNET
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Natalie Gives Update on Her Mom in Ukraine

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva offered an update on her mother's condition as she looks to leave Ukraine amid the rising tensions between the country and Russia. "My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," Natalie wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell ... every night they telling me that they gonna die. I'm suffering with my people."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian trolls are busted trying to undermine President Zelensky by creating FAKE Facebook profiles for AI-generated Ukrainian citizens who 'want to escape their country's neo-Nazi dictatorship'

Russian trolls have been caught creating fake Facebook accounts for Ukraine-hating citizens who do not actually exist. The social media giant said it had removed a batch of profiles, including ones for a fictitious aviation engineer and guitar teacher spouting anti-Kyiv propaganda. Both were revealed to have faces generated by...
INTERNET
POLITICO

Social media platforms on the defensive as Russian-based disinformation about Ukraine spreads

Kremlin-backed falsehoods are spreading across the world's largest tech platforms and putting the companies' content policies to the test. The world’s biggest social media companies are scrambling to combat a global barrage of Kremlin-backed falsehoods and digital tricks around the invasion of Ukraine — putting the tech giants back in the political crosshairs over the spread of online disinformation.
INTERNET
Engadget

Facebook will demote Russian state media across its entire platform

Facebook is taking new steps to curb the influence of Russian state media outlets on its platform. The company, which has already blocked access to RT and Sputnik within the European Union and Ukraine, now says it will demote all Russian state media across Facebook and Instagram around the world.
INTERNET

