We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a lot of beloved throw blankets in my linen closet, and the vast majority of them are weighted. What can I say? There’s something about a huggable blanket that puts me in my coziest mood. I have different sizes that satisfy a number of needs, from traveling to improving overall sleep. But for all the moments in between, when you just want to kick back and relax, there’s one that my whole family is obsessed with: Brooklinen’s Weighted Throw Blanket. Unlike other heavy blankets, this one is a cinch to transport from room to room without a struggle, so it’s no wonder that we’re all constantly sharing it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO