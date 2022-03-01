Longtime Chemung County legislator L. Thomas Sweet of Horseheads announces reelection bid

Veteran Chemung County Legislator L. Thomas Sweet , who represents District 3 — comprising parts of the Town and Village of Horseheads — announced plans to run for another four-year term.

Sweet, a Republican, serves on multiple legislative committees, including the aviation, buildings and grounds, legislative rules, and legislative redistricting committees.

He was elected to the county legislature in 2020 and served 10 years on the Village of Horseheads Board of Trustees before that.

Current village trustee and Deputy Mayor William Goodwin Sr., also a Republican, announced in early February he would seek the 3rd District seat.

Sweet has lived in Horseheads since 1959 and has been active in a variety of community and civic organizations over the years.

Sweet is currently chairman of the Chemung County Property Development Corp.

He has served on the boards of the Chemung County Solid Waste District, Southern Tier Economic Growth, Horseheads Fire Department and National Soaring Museum, DEC Region 8 Fish and Wildlife Management Board, and Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board, among others.

