ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Longtime Chemung County legislator L. Thomas Sweet of Horseheads announces reelection bid

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago

Veteran Chemung County Legislator L. Thomas Sweet , who represents District 3 — comprising parts of the Town and Village of Horseheads — announced plans to run for another four-year term.

Sweet, a Republican, serves on multiple legislative committees, including the aviation, buildings and grounds, legislative rules, and legislative redistricting committees.

He was elected to the county legislature in 2020 and served 10 years on the Village of Horseheads Board of Trustees before that.

Current village trustee and Deputy Mayor William Goodwin Sr., also a Republican, announced in early February he would seek the 3rd District seat.

Sweet has lived in Horseheads since 1959 and has been active in a variety of community and civic organizations over the years.

Public safety: Waverly woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing husband in the head and neck

For subscribers: Elmira High School's new stadium: Answering key questions

Coronavirus: Behind our hospitals' doors, overworked doctors and nurses still struggle with COVID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuBYl_0eSTzOCn00

Sweet is currently chairman of the Chemung County Property Development Corp.

He has served on the boards of the Chemung County Solid Waste District, Southern Tier Economic Growth, Horseheads Fire Department and National Soaring Museum, DEC Region 8 Fish and Wildlife Management Board, and Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board, among others.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Longtime Chemung County legislator L. Thomas Sweet of Horseheads announces reelection bid

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China. A Ukrainian team member in a wheelchair carried the country’s now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the Bird’s Nest. Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a red face mask to protect against the coronavirus, attended the opening.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horseheads, NY
Government
City
Waverly, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

319
Followers
109
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy