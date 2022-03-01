Cap Cut: Should Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley To Free Money?

Calvin Ridley's departure from Atlanta would save the Falcons $11.1 million in salary cap space entering 2022

INDIANAPOLIS - Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley is at a crossroads in his career. Entering a contract season, Ridley's status with the organization remains a mystery as the NFL Scouting Combine is underway here in Indianapolis.

What will general manager Terry Fontenot do with Ridley? Although owner Arthur Blank hopes his star pass-catcher will return, we believe Ridley will be moved for the right price.

One reason it's best for Atlanta to part ways with the wideout via trade? It's cap space. Should the Falcons trade Ridley, it would save $11.1 million.

The Falcons currently are one of 11 teams that are over the cap entering the offseason at $7.3 million over the 2022’s $208 million number. Ridley's departure alone would put them back on the positive side and even give them a net profit of $3.8 million.

Teams are always looking for No. 1 weapons and Ridley has shown the skills to be a high-end receiver. During the 2020 season, the 27-year-old recorded 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

The biggest roadblock to moving Ridley would be his cap hit and longevity on contract. Any team looking to add him would also likely be hoping to extend him.

One team that would make sense is the New England Patriots , who are expected to be active in the receiver market this offseason to pair with rookie quarterback Mac Jones . The Patriots currently have roughly $8.3 million in cap space, but the number is expected to expand following roster cuts prior to the start of league's legal tampering period of March 14.

Other teams that are expected to upgrade at receiver include the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders. All five franchise currently have at least $11 million in salary cap entering March.

Atlanta currently owns eight picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the top 60. Trading Calvin Ridley could produce another pick - while saving money.