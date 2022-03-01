Top players to watch in the ACC women's basketball tournament rounds 1 and 2

The longest-running women's basketball conference championship enters its 45th season this week as the ACC tournament tips off today in Greensboro Coliseum.

With more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 than any other conference, competition will be fierce as NC State looks to add a third straight ACC tournament title to its regular-season league championship — the Wolfpack's first since 1990.

Louisville, one spot behind NC State in the AP Top 25 at No. 4, will be looking to avenge last season's loss to the Wolfpack at the buzzer, and UNC, which finished third in the ACC regular-season standings and already has a win over the Cardinals this season, will be looking to make some noise, too.

With so much talent on the court this week, here's a look at the ACC women's basketball tournament schedule and top players to watch in the first two rounds of the tournament.

ACC women's basketball tournament schedule

Round 1 - Today

Game 1 — No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 2 — No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 3 — No. 11 Wake Forest No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Round 3 - Thursday

Game 4 — No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse-Clemson winner, 11 a.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 5 — No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 6 — No. 7 Miami vs. Duke-Pitt winner, 6 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 7 — No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Wake-Virginia winner, 8 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Quarterfinals - Friday

Game 8 — No. 4 UNC vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 9 — No. 1 NC State vs. Boston College-Florida State winner, 2 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 10 — No. 2 Louisville vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Game 11 — No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m. (Fox Carolinas)

Semifinals - Saturday

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon (ACC Network)

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Championship - Sunday

Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN)

Players to watch in Round 1

Delicia Washington, Clemson

A first-team All-ACC selection, Delicia Washington ranks third in the league in scoring (16.6 ppg) and led the Tigers in that category for the second year in a row as a graduate guard.

She's a scorer, putting up 40 points against Georgia Tech this season, and she impacts the game for Clemson with rebounding as well, averaging 6.4 boards per game with four scoring-rebounding double-doubles this season.

Washington also puts in big minutes for coach Amanda Butler.

"The thing that often gets overlooked very often when you’re talking about a great player is also her durability — that she’s been able to play so many minutes at such a high level," Butler said in Monday's presser.

"She’s one of the best out there."

Teisha Hyman, Syracuse

One of only three players returning to the Orange roster this season, Teisha Hyman led Syracuse with 15.9 points per game. She also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists to go with strong defense, sharing the ACC lead in average steals with former teammate Emily Engstler at 2.5 per game.

A season highlight came on Feb. 13 as Hyman scored a career-high 31 points and made the game-winning shot to beat Pitt. Hyman also grabbed 11 steals in a December win over Central Connecticut State.

Rita Igbokwe, Pitt

A 6-foot-4 junior center, Rita Igbokwe is a solid shot-blocker. She ranks third in the ACC with 2.3 per game and she averages 7.4 rebounds — an area where the league's last-place team is focused on beginning to build.

"If you can own the glass, you have the chance to be in a lot of games," coach Lance White said Monday. "Now, we just need to get that next piece to go win ‘em."

The Panthers' leading scorer, Jayla Everett, was dismissed from the program last month. No reason was provided for the decision.

Lexi Gordon, Duke

A transfer from Texas Tech, Lexi Gordon has shown super consistency over the season. But when she's feeling it, she can put points up quickly.

A graduate guard who's made 48 3-pointers this season, Gordon needs 46 points in the tournament to get to 1,000 for her career. She'll have a chance to shine against 15th-seeded Pitt in the first round.

Taylor Valladay, Virginia

Coming to play for hall of famer Tina Thompson from Marquette along with Camryn Taylor, junior guard Taylor Valladay averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 assists this season.

She's steadily improved all season and put up a season-high 30 points in a win over Pitt on Feb. 20.

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest

Averaging 18.4 points per game, Wake's Jewel Spear is the ACC's leading scorer. And she's only a sophomore.

Spear's returning to the scene of what coach Jennifer Hoover calls her "coming out party" with last season's 29-point performance in a first-round upset of UNC.

She brings deadly three-point range, handles and the ability to create her own shot as well as finding teammates when she draws defenders.

"She’s a three-level scorer for us," Hoover said Monday. "She can go left, she can go right, she’s got a pull-up, she’s got the three, she’s got a deep three-ball.

"She knows the game, she’s a student of the game, she knows how to score. She wants to be great. She wants to be a pro."

Players to watch in Round 2

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Newly crowned ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley averaged 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a junior this season. She also led the league in shooting at 53.8%.

She put up 14 double-doubles and 12 20-point games, also making the All-ACC Defensive Team while posting five or more blocks in six games.

A two-time NCHSAA state champion from Northwest Guilford High, Kitley hails from the same hometown of Summerfield as NC State star and player-of-the-year runner-up Elissa Cunane.

Cameron Swartz, Boston College

All-ACC first-teamer and Most Improved Player Cameron Swartz will be looking to help BC get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament this postseason.

She passed the 1,000-point milestone for her career in a regular-season-ending win over Syracuse and ranked fourth in the ACC with a 16.1 ppg average.

Morgan Jones, Florida State

A two-time All-ACC first-teamer, FSU senior guard Morgan Jones led her team in scoring (14.5), rebounding (5.9), field goals (145), made free throws (102), attempted free throws (133), steals (30) and blocked shots (29).

She ranks in the ACC’s top 10 in scoring, field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, blocked shots and defensive rebounding.

Kelsey Marshall, Miami

Senior guard Kelsey Marshall put up 16 double-figure scoring games this season, with three 20-point games while averaging a team-high 14.1 points — ninth in the ACC.

She has a solid three-point stroke, ranking second in Canes program history for made 3-pointers with 241.

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech

The ACC's leading rebounder, ranking 11th in the nation with 11.5 boards per game, fifth-year forward Lorela Cubaj also leads the Yellow Jackets and ranks second in the conference in assists with 4.4 per game.

She's a strong defender, too, named one of 10 national semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

