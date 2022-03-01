ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin D-calcium supplement effect on tibia similar to that of placebo

By Michael Monostra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Army recruits taking a daily calcium and vitamin D supplement during basic training had no change in tibial microarchitecture compared with placebo, according to study data published in Bone. “A calcium and vitamin D fortified food product prevented increases in biochemical markers of bone resorption, but there were...

