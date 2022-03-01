ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ launches initiative to protect Americans during supply chain disruptions

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of persistent price increases initially stemming from supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Department of Justice and the FBI launched an initiative last month to deter, detect and prosecute those who exploit supply chain disruptions to engage in collusive conduct. “Temporary supply...

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

DOJ Antitrust Taskforce to ‘Suss Out’ Supply Chain ‘Collusion’

Click here to read the full article. The FBI will “investigate schemes that violate our antitrust laws and stifle our economic recovery,” the bureau’s Luis Quesada said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'The Kooples' Logistics Partner Still Down After Sunday CyberattackTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Americans#Economy#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#The Antitrust Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Week

Russian troops in Ukraine are surrendering, sabotaging their own vehicles, Pentagon officials say

Russia's halting progress in its invasion of Ukraine has puzzled Western observers and analysts, but a senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Russia's forces, plagued by low morale and food and fuel shortages, have suffered mass surrenders and self-sabotage by conscripts who "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy