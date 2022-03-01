ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUSL Leveraged Russia ETF Plunges 40% After Direxion Announces Fund Liquidation

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fortunately for U.S. investors, most major U.S. stocks are relatively insulated from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But while S&P 500 index funds are holding up relatively well amid broad global market volatility, Direxion announced Monday it's shutting down one of the most popular Russian stock ETFs. What Happened? Direxion will...

Benzinga

This Crypto Has Flipped Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

Cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to emerge as the second-largest staked asset among major cryptocurrencies. What Happened: LUNA’s staked value was $30.67 billion compared to its market capitalization of $35.17 billion, as per data from StakingRewards. LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain payment network.
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

