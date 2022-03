The Nashville Predators aim to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an eighth consecutive season, and a third time under the leadership of head coach John Hynes. They’ve managed to stay afloat this season with scoring contributions from their top nine and a collective effort on the blue line, but they’ll need more if they hope to make it past the opening round for the first time in four years. General manager David Poile has never shied away from making bold and sometimes controversial trades, whether it’s during the offseason or at the trade deadline. While it hasn’t led to a Stanley Cup victory yet, one can’t argue he isn’t trying to make things interesting.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO