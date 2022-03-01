ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Slam’ Premieres Corey Leso’s Bonkers New Heroin Part

The Berrics Canteen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLAM magazine (home of the “Australian Skater Of The Year” award, 18 years and running) has uploaded a fantastic edit of Heroin’s Corey Leso,...

theberrics.com

The Berrics Canteen

Watch Spencer Semien’s Film Trucks Part Here

Film Trucks’ Spencer Semien (formerly a Theeve Trucks rider) has been a regular fixture at The Berrics over the past years, filming a bunch of projects with us—both in the streets and under our roof. Solo magazine released his latest—an all-VX part—this morning. Check out Semien’s latest Film makers, edited by Grant Tomz, above!
The Berrics Canteen

Watch Sean Davis in Grains’ ‘Mother Road’

Illinois-based Grains Screw & Nut Co. recently released its promo video ‘Mother Road’ featuring none other than BATB 12’s Sean Davis. This edit—which also includes Kyle Dekker, Adrian Sisk, Ian Linden, Brice Maguire, and Blue Heady—is a must-watch. Check it out, above!. Davis has had...
The Berrics Canteen

ABC Profiles Blind Skaters Abdul and Mo Syed

Australian brothers Mo and Abdul Syed were born with a rare degenerative eye disorder, rendering them legally blind, but the kids are still out here learning tricks. Armed with their canes, they both head out to their local park in Canberra and develop different strategies for adapting to the hand they’ve been dealt. ABC Australia went on the mish with these motivated skaters to find out what is driving them, and what their parents think about them skating (the Syeds’ dad is all for it, reasoning that “there’s a big world waiting for them” and he wants them to meet future challenges head-on). This is inspiring, and it’s very cool to see the progress that they’ve been able to make in such a short time. Watch ABC’s profile of the Syeds, above!
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
Deadline

Michael Jai White & Chad Michael Collins Starring In Action Pic ‘Dead Zone’; See First Image

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Dead Zone, the creature feature action movie starring Michael Jai White. The plot follows an elite team of soldiers who, to stop the collapse of humanity, descend on a radiation-poisoned town and perform the ultimate stealth mission using high-tech armor and weapons. But they need to be careful – with hell on Earth, they may just meet the devil. Chad Michael Collins, Jeff Fahey, and Antuone Torbert also star in the film. Hank Braxtan is directing. Producers are Michael Lurie, Jeffrey Giles, Tarkan Dospil for production company Automatic Entertainment. The project is now in post-production. More from DeadlineMichael Jai White Joins Mickey Rourke's 'The Commando'Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon & MMA Fighters Limber Up For Sports Pic 'Cagefighter'Well Go USA Gets In On Action With 'Triple Threat' DealBest of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
Stereogum

Jack Harlow Starring In White Men Can’t Jump Reboot

If white men can’t jump, then how is Jack Harlow making the leap from rapper to movie star, huh? Deadline reports that Harlow, the ascendant Louisville hit-maker, will star in 20th Century’s reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump, which featured Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as hustlers specializing in street basketball. Apparently Harlow got the part off his first ever screen audition.
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

New 'Golf's Greatest Holes' TV show premieres on NBC GolfPass

Golf's Greatest Holes, a new golf TV show hosted by winning Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and British sports broadcaster Chris Hollins, lands on NBC GolfPass on 8 March following critical acclaim from major broadcasters around the world. Featuring some of the greatest holes in Paul’s native Ireland and nearby...
The Berrics Canteen

Jesus Fernandez and Friends Skate Copenhagen In Crailtap Video

Chocolate‘s own personal Jesus Fernandez invites you into his Denmark manger for Crailtap’s latest ‘Slice Of Life’ episode, which includes come-to-Jesus moments from Wes Kremer, Erik Herrera, Stavros Razis, Carl Aikens, and Aske Mikkelsen. Jesus Christmas, this boy is smooth. Check out some of The Berrics’...
The Berrics Canteen

Miles Griptape Messes With Texas

Miles Griptape sent Berrics co-founder Eric Koston, Shane O’Neill, Tom Knox, Rowan Zorilla, and Louie Lopez in the brand’s new video, filmed by John Wilson. Check it out, above!. Watch a few of our projects with Miles’ team riders over the years, below:
The Berrics Canteen

Rodrigo TX Is Krooked’s Latest Guest Pro

Krooked has announced that former Numbers rider Rodrigo Teixeira is the brand’s latest guest pro. Check out his some of his recent clips, above!. Watch a few of our projects over the years with Teixeira below:
Popculture

Netflix Adds Celebrated Basketball Movie Just in Time for March Madness

With March Madness approaching, Netflix just added a beloved basketball movie! For those who want to get an early start on the annual college basketball tournament, Coach Carter is now available for viewing, having landed on the streaming app on March 1. The 2005 drama stars Samuel L. Jackson as...
