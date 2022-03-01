ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Just Listed: Large Colonial Trinity in Bella Vista

By Sandy Smith
Phillymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recently renovated trinity is probably older than the public records indicate. But it does depart from the classic form in ways that suggest it may not be. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Take a good look...

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Custom Modern Townhouse in Washington Square West

Philly’s most celebrated modern domestic architect produced this gorgeous gem in 1992. Now, 30 years on, it’s as good as new and ready for its next steward. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. When they’re not performing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Vintage Cottage in Skytop

The Poconos have exploded with development since this cottage was built in the 1920s. It has a totally up-to-date inside but also still serves as a reminder of the way things used to be. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and...
SKYTOP, PA
Press Democrat

Stunning Sonoma estate just listed for $7,750,000

This dream Sonoma wine estate includes a riparian garden, greenhouse, 5-acre professionally managed cabernet vineyard and its very own tasting room. In the home itself, there is a main floor bedroom, four separate en suite bedrooms, two offices, formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s exhibition kitchen with butler’s pantry, an elevator and a guest wing with separate entrances.
SONOMA, CA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Northwest Natural in Old Houghton

Rare offering to acquire this timeless mid-century in an exceptional natural setting. Privately situated alongside Watershed Park, the glorious property flows seamlessly with the neighboring forest. Meticulously renovated with an uber LUXE vibe, this home is one for all seasons. Two masonry wood-burning fireplaces offer ambiance and warmth in the cooler months, while high-rise windows and French doors lead to oversized decks, ensuring seamless indoor-outdoor living in warmer weather.
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Apartment Therapy

6 Types of Flooring on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
HOME & GARDEN
Houston Chronicle

'Fixer to Fabulous' Shocks With a Risky Living Room Design Choice

Jenny and Dave Marrs, the hosts of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," usually have clients who ask for open layouts and clean sightlines—but some homeowners want a cozier design. In the Season 3 episode "City Family, Country Roots," Jenny and Dave meet with Tom and Sondra Puorro, a couple trading life in Dallas for rustic living on 62 acres in Avoca, AR. The couple have $175,000 to create a country home with city charm where they and their three children can gather for years to come.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Dated Kitchen Needed a Major Overhaul — It Was Done in 2 Phases and Now It’s Pure Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn’t selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they’d have to transform just about everything. “It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape,” Tamara explains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity House#Antique#Whole Foods#Housing List#Large Colonial Trinity#Vista Colonial
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

28 Best Bathroom Light Fixtures for Every Style

Swapping out your dated bathroom light fixtures is a quick and budget-friendly way to elevate the space in a matter of minutes. Spend some time in your bathroom at various times during the day to assess how much natural sunlight (if any) enters the space and how much additional lighting you will need to function well. A pair of shaded wall sconces will suit a well-lit primary bath or a moody powder room just fine. That said, those same wall sconces may not provide enough lighting for your morning makeup routine in your shadowy ensuite with limited windows. A bath bar, vanity light or overhead ceiling fixture is more fitting in that situation, as they offer even, reliable lighting for daily routines.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Renovated Split-Level in Merion Station

There are a slew of midcentury split-levels in Lower Merion that look like this one — on the outside. Very few of them, however, look as clean and modern as this one does on the inside. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale,...
MERION STATION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

How This Couple Transformed a 19th Century Berkshires Home Into the Most Charming Airbnb

Michael Bolognino and Nick Spain cite several inspirations for the interiors of their 19th century Italianate-style farmhouse in the Berkshires, which is fast becoming one of the most sought-after listings on Airbnb. One was Donald Judd, the artist whose contributions to Marfa honored the culture of the Texas town yet “ultimately contemporized it in a way that felt like it had always been there,” says Spain. They also looked to Osvaldo Borsani, Gio Ponti, and Nathalie du Pasque, who translated Italy’s historically romantic and flamboyant style into a more au courant aesthetic in the 1950s and 60s. All of those people accomplished what Bolognino and Spain hoped to do with their traditional home, once a rectory, that dates back to the 1850s: appreciate its past while pushing ahead to the present.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

A Five-Bedroom Apartment on One of London’s Premier Garden Squares

Price: £22 million (US$29.77 million) This large luxuriously styled apartment straddles two houses on Cadogan Square, a luxury enclave in the heart of London’s Knightsbridge neighborhood, and offers five bedrooms, a private entrance and open views of the square’s gardens. “It has a plum position on one...
WORLD
Bella White

Farmhouse Living Room Decor Ideas with Smart Peel and Stick Wall Tiles

How to create a rustic, country aesthetic in your living room with smart peel and stick walll tiles?Living Room farmhouse wall decor is an art form. You can't just throw some furniture in your living room and call it a day. There's more to consider than meets the eye when you want to create the perfect living space.
Architectural Digest

Leanne Ford Transformed Her 1900 Pennsylvania Attic With a 360-Degree Paint Job

When interior designer Leanne Ford moved her husband, Buck Mason cofounder and CEO Erik Allen Ford, from Los Angeles to the suburbs of Pittsburgh to establish a family headquarters, she knew exactly how to make the cross-country transition easier for him. She dramatically transformed the well-worn third floor of their 1900 abode into a cozy home office, complete with a dreamy Zoom background and guest suite for out-of-town visitors.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy