‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO