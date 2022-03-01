ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

By Oisin Kuhnke
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will...

