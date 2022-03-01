ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian owner of a Russian bath house in London loved by celebrities reveals his staff have faced abuse as he begs clients not to shun his business, saying: 'Russia has become a swear word'

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Ukrainian co-owner of a spa in London beloved by celebrities has begged people not to stop visiting because its name associates it with Russia.

The Bath House: Russian Banya is located in a former bank in London's Belgravia and offers traditional sauna, steam rooms and massages - inspired by traditional Russian 'banya' - and has amassed famous fans since it first opened in 2019.

This week, the bath house's owners made an emotional plea on the spa's Instagram page expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people and saying the business is the fruit of a British-Ukrainian partnership.

Ukrainian Alexander Lazarev, standing alongside his British business partner Robert Procope, told the company's Instagram followers: 'The word Russian has become a swear word.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1vCq_0eSTvthS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfPhI_0eSTvthS00
Ukrainian Alexander Lazarev (pictured left with business partner Robert Procope), founder of The Bath House: Russian Banya in London's Belgravia made an emotional plea for people not to shun his business because of Putin's attacks on Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLo2l_0eSTvthS00
The traditional Russian banya opened in 2019 opposite Buckingham Palace in London's glitzy Belgravia and has attracted a celebrity clientele including David Beckham, Ian Wright and Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox

He added: 'Everyone thinks that if you are Russian or you do Russian business, that means that you participate in what Putin's doing.'

Stood in front of a poster depicting the Ukrainian flag and a 'no to war' slogan, a clearly upset Lazarev continued: 'My wife and youngest son are currently in Kherson city right now.'

Russian forces reach the southern city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the spa posted a request for 'respect' from people, saying: The Bath House is a UK business devoted to promoting the culture of Russian banya. Nothing more.

'Our staff come from all over the world, including Russia and Ukraine. Please treat them with the respect they deserve. Abusive behaviour won't be tolerated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdpRI_0eSTvthS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YQgq_0eSTvthS00
Lazarev, left, revealed that his wife and youngest son are currently in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which has been attacked by Russian troops - he asked that people understand a business with a Russian name doesn't always mean it's run by Russian people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jgd3_0eSTvthS00
Football pundit Ian Wright is a fan of the bath house, recently appearing in a video clip on its website, saying the experience was 'invigorating' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0Wg3_0eSTvthS00
The bath house specialises in steam rooms, saunas and ice baths, as well as parenie massages, which use 'venik', aromatic bundles of branches from birch, oak and eucalyptus trees.

The spa lies in a former bank opposite Buckingham Palace in upmarket Belgravia and offers traditional parenie massages using 'venik', aromatic bundles of branches from birch, oak and eucalyptus trees.

A typical three-hour visit including a treatment costs from £95 per person.

Football pundit Ian Wright is a fan of the bath house, recently appearing in a video clip on its Instagram page, saying the experience was 'invigorating', and David Beckham, Guy Ritchie and Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox have all extolled the virtues of the Russian spa experience.

After the company posted the video clip this week asking for customer support, Wright and Calum Best posted love hearts in response. The post has now had almost 3,000 views, with the London business asking people to actively share it.

Ukraine war: The latest

  • Russian army tells citizens in Kyiv they can 'freely leave' as it hints of attacks on civilian areas
  • Russian forces shell Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas
  • Russian forces reach the southern city of Kherson near Moscow-controlled Crimea
  • Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday
  • Nearly 520,000 people have fled Ukraine in the last five days, the UN's refugee agency says,
  • International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says he is investigating the 'situation in Ukraine', saying there is a 'reasonable basis' to believe 'war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed'
  • Turkey blocks warships from the Bosphorus and Dardanelles strait, limiting the movement of Russian and other naval assets by invoking a 1936 treaty
  • Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia end a first round of talks with no breakthrough. Both sides agree to conduct a second round 'soon'
  • In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin demands 'demilitarisation and denazification' of Ukraine
  • Head of UN's atomic watchdog 'gravely concern' that invading Russian troops are operating close to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's largest nuclear power station
  • Twitter and Facebook move to curb the online presence of Russian state-linked news outlets
  • Russia is expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions 'until further notice'
  • International Olympic Committee urges sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes
  • US moves to expel 12 members of Russia's UN mission from America for being 'intelligence operatives'
  • US and Canada ban all transactions with Russia's central bank in an unprecedented sanction. EU adds more Putin allies to its sanctions blacklist
  • Putin orders emergency capital controls and forces exporters to buy rubles to prop up his currency, which plunges by a fifth, reaching record lows.
  • Lawmakers in traditionally non-aligned Finland - which has a long border with Russia - are to debate NATO membership
  • Disney and Sony Pictures stop the release of their films in Russian cinemas because of its invasion of Ukraine

