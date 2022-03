The latest episode of the Swamp247 Podcast is live after a bit of a hiatus, with the Swamp247 crew getting together to discuss recruiting early on in Billy Napier's tenure. You can watch the show above. We start off discussing the close to the 2022 class and how Billy Napier's transition class at Florida will likely differ significantly from the "bump" class he'll sign with a full cycle to work with in 2023.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO