Clear Blue Technologies secures off-grid contract valued over C$2M with iSAT Africa

By Shweta Agarwal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear Blue Technologies International (OTCQB:CBUTF) stated Tuesday that it has been selected as iSAT Africa's preferred partner for Smart, Solar Off-Grid power. The memorandum of...

Exxon to spend $400M on Wyoming carbon capture expansion

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.
Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
SailPoint Technologies: Growth Stock Trading At Excellent Value

Shares of SailPoint rallied ~8% after the company posted excellent Q4 results and offered upbeat guidance for FY22. It almost feels like the markets are tired of correcting. Over the past week, even as news on the Russia/Ukraine conflict has intensified, every time bears had wanted to drag the market downward into panic-selling, cooler heads prevailed and indices bounced off lows. Amid the possibility of a near-term rebound, it's a good time to invest in the small/mid-cap tech growth stocks that have lost the most ground since last November, and few options are better than SailPoint Technologies (SAIL).
BP facing pressure from U.K. government over Rosneft stake - WSJ

The British government is pressuring BP to offload its nearly 20% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), citing the Russian oil company's links to the Kremlin and its role in fueling the Russian army's advance into Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports. The issue was raised when BP CEO Bernard Looney spoke...
Mawson Infrastructure expands Georgia bitcoin mining facility to 230 MW

Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) expanded its Sandersville, Georgia bitcoin mining facility to 230 MW. MIGI has an existing 26-year lease at the site, with the option to buy the ~16-acre property. The company intends to deploy its Modular Data Centre technology at the expanded facility. The facility is expected to become...
New York officials add pressure on Con Ed over surging utility bills

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Monday to explain an "unexpected spike" in consumer utility bills this winter, some of which she said tripled in January from the previous month. The AG's office said it is "troubled that Con Edison raised its rates so much and...
Tetra Tech expands global water management consulting services with acquisition of Piteau Associates

Tetra Tech (NYSE:TTI) expands its sustainable water management practice with the addition of Piteau Associates, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Piteau Associates is joining Tetra Tech’s Commercial/International Services Group. “Tetra Tech has a long history of Leading with Science® through the...
E2open acquires Logistyx Technologies for $185M

E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software firm, for $185M. The transaction includes $90M in cash paid at closing, with the remainder to be paid in two instalments 90 and 180 days post-closing, through cash or a combination of cash and new stock. In...
Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
EV Battery Startup ONE Raises $65 Million to Speed U.S. Plant Plans

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Startup Our Next Energy said a new $65 million funding round will enable it to accelerate development of a long-range battery and begin evaluating potential sites next quarter for its first U.S. battery plant. Michigan-based ONE in December said a prototype of its new high-energy Gemini...
Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
