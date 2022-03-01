ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new dating rules! How Gen Z singletons are ditching dinners in favour of 'time-efficient' breakfast meet-ups and gym sessions as they make up for months without meeting people in lockdown

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

While a visit to a swanky restaurant or fancy cocktail bar may be the top choice for some singletons, Gen Z daters have a totally different idea when it comes to romance.

According to Badoo, young people are snubbing typical dating spots for crafting classes, gym sessions or even 'dawn dates' - where singletons meet up for coffee or breakfast before starting work.

Tina Wilson, who founded dating app Wingman, says a surge in online dating following the pandemic means Gen Z singletons are 'cutting to the chase', when it comes to meeting potential partners.

The London-based relationship expert has also noticed a spike in health-conscious users whittling down their pool of potential partners based on their drinking or smoking habits.

Dating guru James Preece also noted a rise in younger clients who are focused on their health - ditching wine bars and swanky restaurants for pottery classes or yoga sessions.

According to Badoo, young people are snubbing typical date spots for crafting classes, gym sessions or even 'dawn dates', where singletons meet up for coffee before work. Stock 

'This is something I've definitely noticed this with my younger clients,' he said. 'Many of them are very health and body conscious, so they drink less and are more active than other generations.'

He added that flexible working, the ability to speak with multiple partners online and the increasing cost of dating means dating is becoming far more about efficiency than romance.

'Time is limited as it's easier to get dates, so they would rather do something more normal', he said. 'This takes the pressure off and it's easier to bond.

'Another reason is the cost of dating is increasingly expensive, which is a problem when money is limited. If you are going on lots of dates then it can be easier to arrange if you tie it into something you are already planning to do.

How do Gen Z find love? Rise in morning dates, gym sessions and craft classes

Research from Badoo revealed 'dawn dating' has become the latest trend on the dating scene.

Their singleton survey revealed half of their users have been on a morning date or would like to start doing so.

Nearly half of the daters surveyed said they enjoy 'dawn dating' as there’s no expectation to drink alcohol.

Almost a third said they date first thing so they don’t have to sacrifice their social life for a date, or cancel evening plans with friends.

Research revealed that three quarters are open to doing more lunchtime dates, sober dates, activities such as yoga, pottery, cooking or dance classes, and even gym dates, beyond the usual dinner and drinks you might expect from a first date.

'The downside to this is that these dates are so low key that they lack romance and aren't very memorable.

'This means that it's harder to feel a true spark or connection. They almost work as 'test' or 'zero' dates as a way to see if they want to go on a proper date later on.'

Tina explained that many young people want to make up for lost time over the pandemic - meaning they skipped the courting stage all together and choosing a date which would typically take place later on in the relationship.

'After surviving the coronavirus trauma of quarantines, isolation, being close to a deathly virus, it has caused people to sub-consciously challenge their belief system', she said.

'Knowing that the world can change rapidly is having an interesting affect on how Gen-Z date as they re-evaluate their life and relationships.

'The younger generation are looking for deeper more meaningful connections earlier on. Older generations were equally as serious about finding love but the feeling for online daters now in today's society is they have lack of time.'

She says that as Gen Z go on more dates than ever, the younger generation of daters are taking a more efficient approach to dating to find out if they are compatible straight away.

'Gen Z are 'cutting to the chase' by jumping into dates only friends or couples might normally do together, such as, going for a gym session on a first date', she said.

'In addition, they have also missed out on much life experience recently and want to merge their lifestyle with dating to save time and energy. This is why we are seeing a rise in the 'dawn date' as online daters meet before work to get a sense if they like each other.

'Coupled with no Covid-19 restrictions or having to settle for 'Zoom dates', they are also inspired to incorporate activities which they enjoy - both for the convenience and also to see how they get on with each other.'

When it comes to health, Tina says Wingman has seen a huge increase in users putting specific criteria on their bios including 'non drinker', 'non smoker' and 'absolutely no drugs if you want this to go anywhere'.

'Gen Z have a clear path and they won't stray away from it and their friends who support them', she said.

'On the one hand it is brilliant to see online daters taking steps to find their perfect match in this way, however, it can sometimes make you rush a date or you might find you are not concentrating on getting to know each other on a personal level.

'You also might miss if there's any chemistry between you both. Therefore it is important to strike the right balance when finding the one'.

