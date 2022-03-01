ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach man walking on U.S. 92 struck and killed by vehicle, FHP reports

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnjCh_0eSTvcwL00

A Daytona Beach man walking on U.S. 92/International Speedway Boulevard west of the city was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 55-year-old man was walking east at 9:20 p.m. near General Custer Avenue when he was hit by a car driven by a 61-year-old Ormond Beach woman, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The front of the woman's vehicle struck the man. He died at the scene of the crash, Montes said.

Other pedestrian fatalities:

The crash remains under investigation, Montes said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp Lt
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy