Daytona Beach man walking on U.S. 92 struck and killed by vehicle, FHP reports

A Daytona Beach man walking on U.S. 92/International Speedway Boulevard west of the city was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 55-year-old man was walking east at 9:20 p.m. near General Custer Avenue when he was hit by a car driven by a 61-year-old Ormond Beach woman, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The front of the woman's vehicle struck the man. He died at the scene of the crash, Montes said.

Other pedestrian fatalities:

The crash remains under investigation, Montes said.