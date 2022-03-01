ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing white supremacy and racism is a good thing

By Hank Cetola
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
My last columns about white superiority and racism seemed to have touched some nerves and created a bit of a stir. Good. These issues need to be discussed. But there may be something that interferes with the discussion: White Fragility, addressed later. First, we need to understand what race is and isn’t.

Race is a social and political construct. By that, I mean people have developed views of groups of others based on superficial traits. The labels used to distinguish people by ''race'' have no biological meaning. Our species, Homo sapiens, share 99.9% of our DNA. The traits that are used to distinguish one race from another, e.g., skin color, hair color and texture, eye shape and color, etc., are controlled by the other 0.1% of DNA; and these very few genes have been subject to extreme environmental, evolutionary pressures during our short history on Earth.

Consequently, people living in equatorial regions evolved dark skin to protect against ultraviolet radiation, while people in northern latitudes evolved pale skin, better at producing vitamin D from pale sunlight. On the contrary, complex traits like intelligence, artistic talent, social skills, etc. are shaped by tens of thousands of genes in the human genome. As succinctly put by Aravinda Chakravarti, a geneticist at New York University. ''The differences that we see in skin color do not translate into widespread biological differences that are unique to groups.'' Basically, there's no scientific evidence supporting substantial biological differences between groups.

But historically, many people who belong to the majority white population have made strong, false assumptions about nonwhites and hold these erroneous beliefs close to their hearts and act on them in ways that put them in an advantageous position relative to people of color, especially Black people. One example of many, the G.I. Bill after World War II was written to exclude 1,250,000 Black people from the benefits.

These false beliefs led many in this country to believe in the inherent inferiority of Black people since the time the country was formed because the white colonists held these beliefs; beliefs that led to the Civil War and still exist in many Americans today. These beliefs also led to the existence of white privilege — an unquestioned and unearned set of advantages and benefits bestowed on people solely because they are white. For example, whites did not experience redlining, which prevented families that lived in certain areas from getting mortgages to buy homes in suburbs, or from being denied admittance to colleges and universities leading to better jobs.

Now, as we face growing discontent among people of color and persistent inequality between them and the white population and as many of us try to understand racial division, there is another barrier: white fragility. White fragility is a term introduced by Robin DiAngelo, an affiliate associate professor of education at the University of Washington, in a 2011 paper in the International Journal of Critical Pedagogy to describe how white people react to discussions of racism. As she states in her article:

“White people in North America live in a social environment that protects and insulates them from race-based stress. This insulated environment of racial protection builds white expectations for racial comfort while at the same time lowering the ability to tolerate racial stress, leading to what I refer to as White Fragility. White Fragility is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves. These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviors such as argumentation, silence, and leaving the stress-inducing situation. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium.”

So this may be a response to our attempts to discuss racism. But what is racism? Sociologists define racism as an unequal distribution of privileges between white people and people of color. Racism occurs when white people benefit from this unequal distribution of privileges and people of color experience deprivation.

Hank Cetola, Ph.D., professor of psychology (retired), Adrian College, and founder of Lenawee Indivisible. He can be reached at lenaweeindivisible3@gmail.com.

