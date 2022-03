Queer Kentucky will soon embark on a statewide tour to offer LGBTQ+ inclusivity workshops across Kentucky. The nonprofit organization is best known for its digital media platform that shares the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, but it launched trans inclusivity training for workplaces in 2019 after recognizing a gap in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. That training has since expanded to include the full scope of LGBTQ+ education, and it will be accessible in free, public workshops across five cities this year, thanks to funding from local businesses and organizations.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO