ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

School accused of retaliation against mom is settling case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit parent who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district, a lawyer said Tuesday.

Controversy over how the Rochester district handled outspoken parents continues to simmer in the Oakland County community. There were calls for the resignation of Superintendent Bob Shaner and other officials at a meeting Monday.

“We have to address ... the abusive and bullying behavior by our district that has been condoned by our board of education,” Andrew Weaver told the school board.

Elena Dinverno participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening schools for in-person instruction in 2020. She said she frequently questioned the school board’s decisions.

Dinverno filed a lawsuit last spring, saying her free speech rights were violated when she lost her job after a school board member contacted her employer.

In a court filing, the district now acknowledges that a deputy superintendent, not a school board member, made a call, though attorneys deny any wrongdoing.

Dinverno’s attorney, Deborah Gordon, and the district said the lawsuit was being settled. No details were disclosed yet.

“They have zero business policing her speech,” Gordon said in 2021 when the lawsuit was filed.

Rochester school board member Joe Pittel is proposing an anti-retaliation policy that would bar district officials from taking action against people who make a “good-faith complaint” or question policies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parents plead not guilty to slaying missing California boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two California boys who were reported missing in 2020 pleaded not guilty Thursday to killing them. Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, entered pleas in a Bakersfield courtroom to two counts of second-degree murder, two felony counts of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of an emergency. They could face 30 years to life in prison if convicted.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

784K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy