ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

York's City walls and church daubed with runic symbols

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandals have daubed elaborate rune-like symbols across York's city walls...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runic#Symbols#Graffiti#North Yorkshire Police#St Olave
BBC

Clive Porter: Killer on the run convicted of canal murder

A convicted killer who was on the run for 16 years has been found guilty of the murder of a former police officer on a canal towpath. Sylwester Krajewski, 50, had denied killing Clive Porter, 63, near the Grand Union Canal, near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, last April. He was prosecuted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men who hid 14kg of cocaine inside gas canister jailed

Two men who attempted to smuggle 14kg of high-purity cocaine inside a "sophisticated" fake gas canister have been jailed. The class A drug, worth an estimated £1.4m, was stashed inside the device which released real gas from a valve. Faruk Miah, 44, and Safraz Latif, 37, conspired to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Peter Swailes Jr spared jail despite exploiting a vulnerable man who was locked up for 40 years

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for a modern slavery offence on Friday.The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Sr, the court heard. He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.The cramped shed, which he resided in for the five years up to 2018,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Westcliff-on-Sea: Murder arrest after man found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead. Police were called to reports of an injured man in his 40s at an address in London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 13:20 GMT on Sunday. A 44-year-old man from Southend has been arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny France: Transgender teen who died fell into service 'black hole'

A transgender teenager who took his own life two weeks into the first lockdown fell into a "black hole" of mental health services, his father said. Danny France was being transferred from Suffolk children and adolescent mental health services to Cambridgeshire adult services when he died in April 2020. His...
SOCIETY
BBC

Thousands of new prison spaces to be created

Four thousand new prison places will be created as part of plans to increase capacity, the government has announced. In 2021, the government said 20,000 new prison places would be created by the middle of the decade. Additional blocks have been announced for HMPs Bullingdon, Channings Wood, Elmley, Highpoint, Hindley,...
POLITICS
BBC

Manchester and Sefton gang leaders who swapped cars for drugs jailed

Two men who imported huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, swapped amphetamines for cars and used fellow criminals' families to launder their profits have been jailed. Remez Caffrey, 24, of Manchester, and John Chean, 34, of Sefton, were caught after police cracked the secret messaging network Encrochat in 2020. Intercepted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colston Bassett killing: Mother-of-three stabbed to death in Nottinghamshire village

A mother-of-three who was found stabbed to death in her home has been named by police. Clair Ablewhite, 47, was found dead in her home in Colston Bassett village after officers were called to her home in Hall Lane, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday, 26 February.A post-mortem examination has since been carried out and confirmed the 47-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds.Nottinghamshire Police revealed it had arrested a 48-year-old man on the following morning (27 February) in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody as enquiries continue. Police said that detectives were “painstakingly” gathering information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy