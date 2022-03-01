6 questions with Orlando World Center Marriott GM Robert Bray on the resort's new water park addition

Our Orlando Inno Madness competition is here. And we've got eight local startups vying for the coveted title of 2022 Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on eight innovative, fast-growing local businesses.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO