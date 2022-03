When it comes to the Auburn football backfield in 2022, everyone is thankful Tank Bigsby sits atop the depth chart. Rumors of a transfer rocked the program right around the time Bo Nix announced his own transfer portal entry, but Bigsby’s return was the first of many from upperclassmen-to-be/upperclassmen this offseason after a tumultuous conclusion to the 2021 season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO