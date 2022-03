Reprinted by permission of the New Jersey Jazz Society. In 1982 the National Endowment for the Arts established a Jazz Masters Series Award and government grant given annually to the country's most impactful jazz musicians. The first recipients 40 years ago included Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie, and Sun Ra. The list has since expanded to include many more exceptional jazz artists over the past four decades. Here are brief profiles of this year's recipients: Stanley Clarke, Billy Hart, Donald Harrison Jr, and Cassandra Wilson. They will each receive a $25,000 award and will be honored at a concert on Thursday, March 31 at a concert produced by SF JAZZ held at the San Francisco JAZZ Center.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO