Biden is sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine for the first time, which could be used to shoot down Russian helicopters

The US is sending the Stinger Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS) used by the American military to Ukraine. Sgt. Aaron Daugherty/US Army

President Joe Biden for the first time is sending Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which could be used to shoot down Russian helicopters as Ukraine battles for its skies.

The direct delivery of Stinger missiles is part of a military aid package approved last week by the US, Army Times reported on Monday. Stinger missiles are shoulder-fired missiles that hone in on their target via infrared, making troops and insurgents more effective against helicopter gunships but also run the risk of being stolen and used by terror groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he authorized the Defense Department to send Ukraine $350 million in military aid "to help defend itself from Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war."

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country planned to send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. This represented major policy shift for Germany, which previously refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine. Other European countries, including Sweden, Norway, and Finland, have also broken from past policy stances in recent days by announcing they will send Ukraine weapons.

Russia in 2014 invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Beginning that year, the Kremlin also began to support rebels in a war against Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the US has provided billions in military assistance to Ukraine. This has included military equipment like Javelin anti-tank missiles, night vision goggles, small arms and ammunition, and patrol boats. The US has also trained Ukrainian forces.

Under the Obama administration, the US was reluctant to provide lethal aid to Ukraine out of concerns it could escalate the conflict with Russia. This policy changed under the Trump administration, and the Biden administration has continued to provide lethal assistance.

Supplying Stinger missiles is a particularly significant step for the US in relation to its recent history of support for Ukraine. It also may be as far as the US is willing to go in terms of how advanced the weapons it provides to Ukraine are. Supplying Ukraine with more sophisticated military technology could provoke Russia in ways the US would like to avoid, particularly given Russian President Vladimir Putin has made nuclear threats this week. But top officials in Ukraine have still called for the US to provide more advanced systems like Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

During the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan in the 1980s, the US provided Stinger missiles to the mujahideen (freedom fighters). The Stingers helped the mujahideen put a dent in the Soviet's control of the air. The Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989.

Members of the mujahideen would later go on to found the Taliban in 1994, the Islamist militant group the US fought for years in Afghanistan. The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in concert with the US withdrawal last year.

After the Soviets left Afghanistan, there was an effort by the CIA to recover the Stingers provided to the Afghan rebels. But the program ran into difficulties, and only a fraction of the Stingers given by the US were reportedly found. But people involved in the CIA effort still viewed it as a success. Jack Devine, who took over the CIA's Afghan Task Force around the mid-1980s, in 2018 told Insider : "It was one of the CIA's finest moments."