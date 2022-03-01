ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Judge wants guarantees on police officer evidence

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of the inquiry into Sheku Bayoh's death is seeking a guarantee that police officers' own evidence will not be used against them in future. Judge Lord Bracadale said this would let officers give "full and frank" evidence to the public inquiry. He said he was not asking...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Police officer dismissed after using racist language

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer is dismissed for gross misconduct after using racist language in front of colleagues in a police station. Their language was "in part" directed at an officer of colour who was there at the time, the force said. They have been sacked, but will appeal...
SOCIETY
BBC

Cavan: Police officer 'doused in petrol' and assaulted

A garda officer is being treated in hospital after being beaten and doused in an accelerant, believed to be petrol, in Blacklion, County Cavan. He was found in a disorientated state in a laneway close to Loughan House open prison, at about 02:00 local time on Monday. The officer managed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged ‘Proud Boy’ charged over calling woman ‘n-word’ before punching her in the face

A man with reported links to the Proud Boys is accused of calling a woman the "n-word" before winding up and “sucker punching” her in the face.Andrew Walls, 26, was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assaulting 23-year-old woman Cameron Morgan.It came after a viral video of the assault was posted online by Ms Morgan’s father, David Lee Morgan Jr, asking for help identifying the man.Please! I need to press charges! I’m heartbroken and sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/42nddAm5gh— David Lee Morgan, Jr. (@DavidLeeMorgan) February 27, 2022"Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Police Scotland#Immunity From Prosecution
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italian police threatened to kill US teens by dissolving in acid over fellow officer’s death

Italian cops wanted to take revenge on two American students who had just killed one of their colleagues by dissolving them in acid, a court in Rome heard.Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22 and 20, were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted last year of the 2019 murder of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.As their appeal began this week in a Rome court, another Carabinieri officer went on trial accused of illegally blindfolding one of the teens in the hours after he was arrested in July 2019.WhatsApp messages produced in court between several Carabinieri officers showed they discussed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Judge convicts man in Indiana police officer’s 2017 killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash was convicted Tuesday in the officer’s slaying. Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner announced to a courtroom filled with law enforcement officers that he found Jason Brown guilty of murder in the death of 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her baby as prosecutors share postpartum search history

A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...
PUBLIC SAFETY

