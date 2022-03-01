ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Power Book IV Force Season 1 Episode 4: “Storm Clouds” Recap

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Power Book IV: Force Season 1, Episode 3 Tommy decided to join forces with Liliana instead of killing her. Liliana worked her magic with the coke and Tommy concocted a plan to sell their product to the Irish and CBI. However, it all blew up in his face when Walter...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Raised By Wolves Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Raised by Wolves’ is a science fiction drama series that explores complex themes such as human nature, faith, artificial intelligence, love, war, and humanity’s penchant for self-destruction. In season 2 episode 5, titled ‘King,’ Sue (Niamh Algar) tries to cure Paul and receives help from an unlikely source. Marcus and his followers find yet another Mithraic dodecahedron.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

50 Cent threatens to pull his Power shows off Starz because Power Book IV: Force hasn't yet been renewed

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," the rapper/producer captioned a video of a man shoving clothes into a suitcase -- one of several Instagram posts with a suitcase theme. "They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show (but) they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here.” He also tagged Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora in one caption, writing: “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scripts we out!” Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, replied: “Oh boy!” Starz has yet to respond when The Wrap reached out to comment.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

50 Cent Threatens to Ghost Starz Over Power Book IV Renewal

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
aiptcomics

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11, episode 10 ‘New Haunts’ recap/review

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead concluded with the Commonwealth arriving to Alexandria. This was immediately followed by a six month time jump revealing that Maggie and Elijah are now in charge of a rebuilding Hilltop community. Unfortunately, something has also put them at odds with the Commonwealth military, which now includes Daryl in its ranks.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Power Series#College#Prison#Suicide Mission#Irish#Cbi#Serbs#Coke#Serbians
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Power Book IV: Force: Things Won't Go So Smoothly for Tommy and Gloria

Tommy and Gloria hit it off in Force, but not without hitch. Following the deaths of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and LaKeisha Grant (La La Anthony), Power Book IV: Force follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). Tommy is seeking to repair his life after years of being involved in the drug trade. He does not, however, expect Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan), an attractive new woman, catching his eye.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy