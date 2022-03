War in Ukraine has fanned the flames of the metals market which was already stretched. Russia-Ukraine war fans the flames of the already-stretched metals market. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has prompted a re-pricing of base metals to reflect the likely supply disruption. What happened after Russia's attack on Ukraine has essentially added fuel to the flames. Almost all base metals are in deficit this year, with depleting stocks leaving a little buffer for the market to weather further disruption. Unsurprisingly, the market is more vulnerable to explosive spikes in metals with larger supply exposure to Russia, and the current conflict, either directly or indirectly.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO