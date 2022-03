LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ramp from I-71S to the Gene Snyder has been shut down following a deadly crash Thursday afternoon. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a single-vehicle crash involving a semi was reported around 4:30 p.m. Police believe the driver of the semi was on the I-71S ramp headed toward I-265 when he ran off the road for an unknown reason.

