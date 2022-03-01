Lady Gaga totes around famous French bulldogs with custom purse

Lady Gaga toted around a custom Louis Vuitton bag, embroidered with the faces of her famous French Bulldogs. RMBI

Lady Gaga is always ready for the “Paparazzi.”

The “Born this Way” singer, 35, stepped out on Monday holding a personalized Louis Vuitton bag emblazoned with the faces of her beloved French bulldogs.

She paired the statement-making purse with a laid-back look, wearing a “Chomatica” sweater ($98), Onkler “Hepburn” pink acetate sunglasses ($170) and Allbirds wool sneakers ($118).

The custom embroidery — which also includes designs specific to Gaga’s career, including both the initials “LG” for Lady Gaga and “SG” for her real name, Stefani Germanotta, as well as a pink “Joanne” hat and even a miniature portrait of the singer’s backside — was done by C. Bonz, a Malibu-based designer whose one-of-a-kind pieces include customization on a vintage camouflage jacket, Chanel bag — or, Gaga’s choice, an embroidered Louis Vuitton Speedy 25.

Designer Celine Benz shared close-ups of the Lady Gaga Louis Vuitton.

Gaga’s three pups — Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo — made major news when they were involved in a brutal dognapping in February 2021, resulting in Gaga’s dog walker suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

He later turned to crowdfunding to raise money for his recovery and a woman eventually returned the three dogs to their owner, claiming she found the pups in a bid to net the $500,000 reward. Cops busted five people in the case, including the woman.

Lady Gaga’s famous Frenchies.

The canines were considered Hollywood royalty long before the traumatic event. Gaga’s “Little Monster” fans created web pages devoted to the dogs and they even appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in 2015.

C. Bonz was created by designer Celine Benz, who personalizes curated vintage pieces with embroidery. One of the brand’s specialties is pet portraits, which can be placed on pullovers, sweatpants, totes, designer bags and more.

Lady Gaga’s bag was personalized with a pink cowboy hat and her initials.

The designer exclusively told Page Six Style, “I love making wearable keepsakes. My process is to connect with my client to find out what makes them smile, and then turn those thoughts and experiences into embroidery art that I apply on my clothing designs or vintage finds.”

Gaga previously posed in a Death Grip Oversized Crew Pullover ($195) from the brand in January while “Saved By The Bell” star Tiffani Thiessen has a bespoke jumpsuit ($400) and actress Lindsay J. Price wore a pullover with a pet portrait ($195).

Each side of the bag was completely customized.

Her pet portraits can also be seen on Staud’s bags and custom clothing.

Lady Gaga was last spotted at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, where she reunited with her “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper.

Now, with this custom bag, she can always remember her dogs this way.