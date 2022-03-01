Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death suit nearly 2 years after drowning

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the late Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of their son has finally been settled.

Attorney Amjad M. Khan, who represents Rivera’s estate and the former couple’s 6-year-old, Josey, announced Monday that “all parties have entered into a global settlement” nearly two years after the “Glee” alum accidentally drowned at age 33 in Ventura County, Calif.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” Khan said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

Khan noted that the settlement was “subject to approval” by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.

Reps for Rivera’s family did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The suit filed in November 2020 against Ventura County’s United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management alleged that the actress’ death was preventable and that her pontoon boat did not comply with US Coast Guard safety standards.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” claimed court documents obtained by Page Six at the time.

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices,” the papers continued.

The suit also cited Lake Piru’s deadly history and alleged there was not “a single sign anywhere” warning of “strong currents, low visibility, high winds [or] changing water depths.”

Rivera went missing on July 8, 2020, while on a boating trip with her then-4-year-old son. An extensive search commenced, leading to the discovery of her body on July 13.

Josey was located on the boat unharmed, with law enforcement officials suggesting that his mother had been able to hoist him onto the pontoon after they went swimming in the lake but could not save herself.

Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, now takes care of Josey with the help of his former wife’s sister, Nickayla Rivera.