Mayor lifts mask mandate in City buildings

Mayor Linda Gorton today lifted the mask mandate in City buildings.

Employees and members of the public will not be required to wear a mask in government buildings.

“Since March of 2020 we have been tracking COVID-19 numbers,” Gorton said. “Nearly 74% of Lexington adults are fully vaccinated. Our seven-day average of new cases is currently lower than it was when I put the mask mandate in place last August.”

City division directors in more challenging environments, like the jail or the senior center, will decide whether to continue to wear masks in their area, in consultation with the administration, Gorton said.

Gorton encouraged all employees to make their own decisions concerning masks. “Any employee should feel comfortable if he or she wants to continue to wear a mask,” Gorton said. “Employees are encouraged to put their personal and family safety first.”