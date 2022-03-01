Eli Lilly's Jardiance provides benefit for acute heart failure patients

Lexicon shares were hit hard on the company's announcement that it will withdraw and resubmit its sotagliflozin NDA due to a technical omission. Sodium-glucose contransporter-2 inhibitors (or SGLT-2 inhibitors) are already starting to change the standard of care for some people with heart failure, and there’s mounting clinical evidence provided by a number of trials that suggests these drugs could become important and widely-used medications in an even broader range of heart failure types. That’s very encouraging news for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), but there are still meaningful challenges between now and future commercial success.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO