ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Eli Lilly's Jardiance provides benefit for acute heart failure patients

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.7%) type 2 diabetes medication Jardiance (empagliflozin) provides clinical benefit to heart failure patients in terms of all-cause mortality, frequency of heart...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists characterize the imbalanced gut bacteria of patients with myocardial infarction, angina and heart failure

The human gut contains trillions of bacteria, collectively called the gut microbiome, which may have positive and negative effects on human health. When in balance they function as an inner chemistry factory producing numerous compounds that promote good health. However, an unhealthy lifestyle—poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity or disease—can disrupt the balance, leading the microbiome to instead produce compounds that may trigger multiple non-communicable chronic disorders in people at high genetic risk, including myocardial infarction, angina or heart failure.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
WHAS 11

Eli Lilly scientist 'finds needle in haystack' to discover new medicine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Winter Olympics highlights Beijing and Chinese culture. However, you don't have to look far in the Hoosier state to find stories of Chinese Americans making a difference. Jirong Lu helps create molecules. Her job leads to critical medicine for patients down the road. During the pandemic,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Lly#Type 2 Diabetes
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Jardiance is a good fit for prediabetic with heart failure

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with heart failure six years ago. I exercise almost daily and have had low blood pressure all my life (my systolic pressure varies between the high 70s and low 100s). I have a body mass index of 22. I recently started a prediabetic diet because my blood A1C value had climbed to 6.0.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Bismarck Tribune

Model Using Routine Clinical Data May Predict Pancreatic Cancer Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model using routine clinical information can predict pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) following diagnosis of impaired fasting glucose (IFG), according to a study published in the January issue of the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Ben Boursi, M.D., from the Sheba Medical...
SCIENCE
actionnews5.com

Same-day heart procedures providing life-altering fixes for cardiovascular patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is American Heart Month. Dr. Shu Levine, cardiac electrophysiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how their cardiology department implemented safety protocols to offer life-altering fixes and treatments for cardiovascular patients amid a global pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
Seeking Alpha

Lexicon Stumbles With Sotagliflozin, But The Heart Failure Opportunity Is Getting More Interesting

Lexicon shares were hit hard on the company's announcement that it will withdraw and resubmit its sotagliflozin NDA due to a technical omission. Sodium-glucose contransporter-2 inhibitors (or SGLT-2 inhibitors) are already starting to change the standard of care for some people with heart failure, and there’s mounting clinical evidence provided by a number of trials that suggests these drugs could become important and widely-used medications in an even broader range of heart failure types. That’s very encouraging news for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), but there are still meaningful challenges between now and future commercial success.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Quanterix announces leadership changes; signs Alzheimer’s disease pact with Eli Lilly

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has announced its executive leadership succession plan, with Chairman and CEO Kevin Hrusovsky becoming the Executive Chairman of the Board and President Masoud Toloue succeeding Hrusovsky as CEO, effective April 25, 2022. Toloue will also join Quanterix's Board of Directors. Hrusovsky, meanwhile, will focus on key strategic initiatives,...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy