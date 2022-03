Warriors forward Draymond Green expects to return on Monday against Washington, he said on a podcast (hat tip to Marc Stein). “That is the day I’m targeting,” Green said. “It’s been almost two-and-a-half months. I’ve never missed that much time during a season. … This is something different for me. I’m excited to get back out there with my guys to try to help right the ship.”

