HBO Max continues stealth drops of some of the best drama mini-series on television. Last year highlights included “The Head” and “Station Eleven,” and they start 2022 strongly with the fantastic “The Tourist,” a twisty tale that plays like an Aussie version of “Fargo.” With sharp dialogue, clever plotting, and career-best...
Ever since they were first spotted holding hands at an amusement park in October 2021, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian became the Internet’s favorite new (unconfirmed) couple. Now, after months of fans analyzing cryptic posts on Kardashian’s Instagram and spotting the two on dates, they’re official!. While...
Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Mitchell Ryan, the square-jawed character actor who played a heroin-smuggling retired general in the first Lethal Weapon movie, an ex-con on Dark Shadows and an obnoxious father on Dharma & Greg, has died. He was 88.
Ryan died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Los Angeles, his stepdaughter Denise Freed told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Watson, Child Actor in 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' and 'In Old Chicago,' Dies at 98Tim Considine, Actor on 'My Three Sons' and 'Spin and Marty,' Dies at 81Tony Walton, Famed Costume, Set Designer for Broadway and the Big Screen, Dies at 87
Ryan was perhaps...
Castmates come and go but sometimes a few special ones become friends for a lifetime. Tuesday, March 1, marked the 59th birthday of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and though his wife took over his Instagram to express her love, one of his former castmates had a special message for him as well.
Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!. Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!
Click here to read the full article. The Advanced Imaging Society on Friday revealed winners of its 12th annual Lumiere Awards, given to honor distinguished creative and technical achievement in film and TV. The ceremony took place during a gala luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Warner Bros’ epic Dune won for Best Live Action Feature Film, for a movie voters called “the definitive immersive theatrical experience of the year.” Among other Best Motion Picture prizes, Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won for best musical, Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back won for best documentary, and Disney’s Encanto won for...
Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits. Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket. And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business...
Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
Ashley Olsen made her first red carpet appearance in two years last September, along with her twin sister Mary-Kate, when attending the 20th Anniversary celebration for the Young Eisner Scholars in Beverly Hills. The time before that, the twins were pictured at the Youth America Grand Prix's 20th Anniversary Gala...
From Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11. As Phyllis does her damnedest to help Jack make peace with the opportunities that he squandered with Keemo, Lily pushes her sibling to take a monumental leap of faith while Billy leans on one of his. Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action against Ashland, Nikki redirects poor, clueless Victoria, and Chelsea verges ever closer to “the other woman” territory. When will Sharon figure out that her latest husband has a new admirer? Read on…
In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
Amanda Kloots sadly lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020, but she has now opened up about another huge heartache in her past. The Talk star was previously married to David Larsen for seven years after the pair met on the Broadway show Good Vibrations. She recently told her co-stars that she suffered from panic attacks while grieving the breakdown of her first marriage. "I was married very young, I was married for seven years and then I got a divorce. A divorce is a huge grieving process," she explained.
Charlie Sheen is making his way back to television for the new dramedy series Ramble On, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men alum stars as himself in the new series by Entourage creator Doug Ellin alongside HBO series alum Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, who also play themselves as the Hollywood veterans look to "reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own."
Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
Jason Momoa might already be back in the dating pool. Radar has learned the 42-year-old Aquaman hunk has been linked to a mystery woman after ending his marriage to Lisa Bonet. We're told the rumored female is used to being in the limelight as she is connected to a popular...
Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series' Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.
Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
