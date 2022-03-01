ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semler Scientific plunges after first quarterly contraction in over a year

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Semler Scientific (SMLR -27.4%) has shed over a fifth on Tuesday to record the biggest intraday loss in nearly four months after the healthcare equipment maker reported worse than expected results for Q4 2021. Marking the first revenue contraction in five quarters, the Q4 2021 revenue fell ~4% YoY...

Motley Fool

Why Grab Holdings Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) were tumbling today after the Southeast Asian ridesharing and food delivery company posted disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock closed down 37.3%. So what. Gross merchandise volume (GMV), or the total spent on services on the platform, increased 26%...
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - Chief Executive Officer. Andrew Weinstein - Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Conference Call Participants. Brooks O’Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC. Kyle Bauser - Colliers Securities LLC. Marc Wiesenberger...
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
bizjournals

Victoria's Secret returned to profitability in 2021

Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw its sales and profits grow in 2021. The Columbus-based retailer Wednesday afternoon reported nearly $2.2 billion sales in the fourth quarter, a 4% increase from fourth quarter 2020 and a figure that bested its previous guidance which was a 3% gain at the high end.
Seeking Alpha

Asbury Will Be A Winner In The Emerging Auto Dealership Market

The automotive dealership industry has good industry dynamics that allow the typical dealer to enjoy large volumes of sales and rising levels of profitability. Dealerships are widely understood and have been shunned by many investors. This is despite the average dealership having good underlying economics. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is one of the winners of this favorable market, which has undergone consolidation in the last 60 years. The company's embrace of ecommerce puts it in a strong position to win an increasingly digital-first world. The company's real estate portfolio gives it downside protection and is a plus as dealers adapt to ecommerce. The chain remains significantly undervalued against the market.
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
Seeking Alpha

Shopify Plunges 16% After Earnings: Buy Hand Over Fist

Shopify crashed 16% after earnings. It had already fallen 50% before that. Shopify (SHOP) reported a quarter which in my opinion was misunderstood by Wall Street. The stock plunged nearly 20% as Wall Street focused on the forecasted growth deceleration, and this latest decline comes after the stock had already fallen 50%. SHOP offers arguably one of the highest quality growth stories in the market today and for that reason has historically traded at nosebleed valuations. Investors now have an incredible opportunity to buy into a long-term growth story at more than reasonable valuations. I rate SHOP a strong buy and am accumulating a large position.
Seekingalpha.com

Krispy Kreme soars after first profitable quarter since IPO

Krispy Kreme (DNUT +8.2%) was one of the biggest gainers in the consumer discretionary sector on Tuesday after the packaged coffee seller reported its first quarterly profit since going public again last summer. Notably, Krispy Kreme's (NASDAQ:DNUT) Q4 adjusted EBITDA tally of $47.7M was above the consensus mark of $45M...
Seeking Alpha

Alignment Healthcare climbs as guidance beat forecasts

The shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) have added more than 11% in the post-market Thursday after the Medicare Advantage company posted a better-than-expected guidance with its Q4 2021 results. Total revenue for the quarter rose ~23% YoY to $298.3M backed by ~28% YoY growth in health plan premium revenue that...
Seeking Alpha

Oncolytics Biotech GAAP EPS of -C$0.14

Oncolytics Biotech press release (NASDAQ:ONCY): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.14. Net cash used in operating activities was C$22.4 million for the full year 2021, compared to C$22.1 million for the full year 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the company reported C$41.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Seeking Alpha

Curaleaf Q4 net loss narrows as revenue surges 39% YoY

Cannabis multi-state operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) saw its net loss narrow in Q4 2021 thanks to a 39% year-over-year increase in revenue. Net loss in the quarter narrowed ~26% to $~27.5M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.04 per basic and diluted share compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago period). Revenue...
NBC New York

Zoom Provides Disappointing Revenue Forecast for First Quarter and Full Year

Zoom's revenue growth has slowed as employees started returning to the office and companies eased their purchases of software for remote work. For the current fiscal year, the company sees $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue, implying 10.7% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for a bigger figure: $4.71 billion.
