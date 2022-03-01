ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

2022 Champaign County Fair: Headlining act

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Fair Board recently announced the headlining act for the 2022 Champaign County Fair.

According to officials, headlining the grandstand on July 22 will be the country music artist Cole Swindell. In recent years, Swindell has raked in over 1 billion streams and has won multiple awards. Michael Ray, an artist who has brought in 5 Gold-certified singles and has also garnered in over 1 billion streams, will join Swindell on stage.

Ashley Cooke, whose debut has garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Taste of Country and more, will be opening the show.

Tickets will go on sale on March 4 at 8 a.m. Tickets will be available online . All concert tickets include fair admission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbcEE_0eSTnsX300
