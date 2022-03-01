ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth reunites with grandkids after recovering from COVID-19

By Leah Bitsky
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dMnk_0eSTnreK00
The Queen spent time with some of her grandchildren after recovering from COVID-19. AARON CHOWN

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly reunited with several of her family members after recovering from COVID-19.

The Queen spent Sunday afternoon at her Frogmore Cottage on her Windsor estate with Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son, August, who reside in Frogmore Cottage, were reportedly not home during the Queen’s visit.

She also returned to her royal duties, hosting two virtual meetings with diplomats nine days after testing positive for the virus, the website reported.

This is the first time her grandchildren have reportedly seen the 95-year-old monarch since she tested positive for coronavirus in February.

Buckingham Palace announced at the time that she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but that she would continue with “light duties.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQTph_0eSTnreK00
She also reportedly returned to her royal duties with some virtual meetings.

The Queen received the COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021 and has since received the booster shot.

The sovereign’s positive diagnosis comes after several other members of the British royal family tested positive for the virus. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the second time in February, and her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted the virus four days later.

The Queen was closely monitored after having made contact with Charles days before he tested positive, but she returned to her royal duties after she had tested negative for the virus.

Queen Elizabeth raised health concerns in October 2021 when she had to cancel her engagements after being hospitalized for one night. She also raised eyebrows when she started using a walking cane “for her comfort” that same month. However, Buckingham Palace has said she is in good health and she was swiftly back to her royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth, who lost her husband, Prince Philip, at age 99 in April 2021, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Her son Prince Charles is next in line to the throne. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales’ second wife, Camilla, will take on the title of “Queen Consort” when Charles becomes king, the Queen announced last month.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Camilla Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Allegedly Not Bow, Curtsy To Future Queen Consort Due To 'Bad Blood'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly have a fraught relationship with Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not release any statement when the Queen announced that Camilla will be queen consort someday. To make the matter worse, an unnamed insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not respect her future title.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

'Queen Elizabeth has passed away': US media declares the monarch dead

On 20 February, Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel all her engagements in England. Her frail health is of great concern, especially because she is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. On Tuesday evening, an American gossip media announced her death. ⋙ COVID: Queen tests positive,...
POLITICS
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprising Ruling About Prince Charles Eventually Becoming King

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne. Amidst rumors that she is soon planning to stand down and allow her son Prince Charles to become king, she also released a statement on Saturday that took some by surprise. In a move that will definitely ruffle some feathers, the queen announced that Charles became king, she wanted his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take on the title of Queen Consort.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Consort#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail#Frogmore Cottage#Buckingham Palace
Hello Magazine

The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed

A previously unseen photograph of the Queen with some of her great-grandchildren has been spotted in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, and it seems to be the first family portrait taken without her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death in April 2021. The image could...
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Make This Major Change He Becomes King? Cornwall Couple Dressed Up Days After Queen Elizabeth's Shocking Announcement

Prince Charles is likely to change his name to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip. Prince Charles is said to be preparing for his possible throne take over as Queen Elizabeth is rumored to be abdicating soon. Reports about Camilla Parker-Bowles’ husband becoming king intensified after it was revealed that Her Majesty spent a night in the hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Had a Poignant Reason to Give Her Blessing to 'Queen Camilla,' Says Royal Historian

Queen Elizabeth is "looking to the future" as she shares her wish for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. In a message released on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Click here to read the full article. Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at...
WORLD
countryliving.com

Princess Charlotte might inherit this very rare royal title

Prince George will one day inherit the throne, but that's not to say he's the only Cambridge child that has got something to look forward to in the future. In fact, Princess Charlotte will do her fair share of inheriting too, with priceless heirlooms and impressive titles still to come – particularly one very rare title, which only seven other royals have ever held. So, what is this rare royal title that could find itself being bestowed to Princess Charlotte? And, more interestingly, who currently has it?
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. News about Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 shocked the world. Concerns and messages of goodwill around the globe, on Sunday, flooded online as some sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where Her Majesty is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy