Max Verstappen says he ‘doesn’t care’ if Mercedes have taken the shine off of his maiden Formula 1 title.Verstappen overtook Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the last race of the 2021 season to take the championship but it was in controversial circumstances. Former race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not which gave the Dutchman the opportunity to overtake Hamilton.But he said he isn’t letting the situation take anything away from his victory.“If they [people] know me well, they know I don’t care,” he told De Telegraaf. “At the end of the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO