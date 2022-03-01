Let’s talk Lex through “On the Table”

All kinds of issues are resolved on tables … family budgets, bridge tournaments, school homework, and more.

From April 10 – 16, Mayor Linda Gorton and Richard Young, Executive Director of CivicLex, are inviting Lexington residents to join “On the Table,” community conversations about our hometown, its challenges and its successes, and its needs and wants. CivicLex is a non-profit civic education organization.

“Let’s gather around tables and talk about goals we would like to reach or priorities we would like to set in our hometown,” Gorton said. “We’re inviting everyone to gather around a table, real or virtual, and talk about their hopes and concerns for our community.”

Interested hosts and attendees can register and receive more information through the On The Table website.

This year, “On the Table” will, in part, focus on Lexington’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which helps gauge long-range city planning. The plan helps guide economic development opportunities, parks planning, transportation, arts and cultural opportunities, and other priorities over the next 20 years.

“On the Table gives everyone Lexington an exciting opportunity to have a real impact on what Lexington looks like in 20 years. We’re grateful for this partnership with the city that will bring so many resident perspectives into the upcoming Comprehensive Planning process,” Young said.

CivicLex is organizing On the Table with help from a 30-plus member advisory group. Advisory group members will also lead working groups that anyone in Lexington is invited to join.

“On the Table” is open to everyone. “We want people from across Lexington to join in these discussions,” Gorton said.

On the Table is made possible through the financial support of Blue Grass Community Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Fayette Alliance Foundation, PNC Bank, Traditional Bank and other partners.