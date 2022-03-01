ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man wanted for lewd act on SEPTA train platform in North Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident of open lewdness on a SEPTA train platform in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, on the southbound platform of the North Philadelphia Station on the Broad Street Line.

According to police, the man exposed himself to a woman and performed a lewd act on the station's platform.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

Officials say the man then boarded a southbound train afterward.

