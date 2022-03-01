ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYRSc_0eSTnJ4y00

An unprecedented day of chaos led to changes nearly everywhere in the AP Top 25, except the top two spots.

It also tightened up major conference races across the country.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the first-place team in every undecided league except the Pac-12 has a lead of one game or less. The Pac-12 hasn’t been decided, either; No. 2 Arizona leads No. 16 Southern California by 1 1/2 games, but has three games this week.

In the Big East, No. 9 Providence clinched the regular-season title over the weekend.

To say it’s going to be a big week in the AP Top 25 is an understatement.

ACC

No. 4 Duke will play one of the biggest games in Cameron Indoor Stadium history on Saturday. Not only is it against North Carolina, it will be the final home game in the storied career of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

It could decide the ACC regular-season title, too.

The Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3, ACC) moved up three spots in this week’s poll and gave themselves a one-game lead over Notre Dame by beating Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke also plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in its bid to win the ACC regular-season title for the first time since 2010.

The Irish play Florida State on Wednesday, Pittsburgh on Saturday.

BIG 12

No. 3 Baylor took a big step in tightening the Big 12 race with its 80-70 win over No. 6 Kansas on Saturday. The Bears, who climbed seven spots in Monday’s AP Top 25, then took over the conference lead by a half-game with Monday night’s 68-61 win over Texas.

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) has three games left in its bid to win at least a share of its 20th Big 12 title in 26 years. The Jayhawks play TCU, which beat No. 12 Texas Tech last week, in consecutive games and close out the regular season at home against Texas on Saturday.

Texas Tech is 1 1/2 games back of Baylor after beating Kansas State on Monday night and closes the season against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

BIG TEN

While seven of the top 10 teams lost on Saturday, No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) kept its hold on the Big Ten lead with a win against Rutgers.

The Badgers lead by a game over No. 8 Purdue and No. 20 Illinois, but face a huge test against the Boilermakers on Tuesday. Wisconsin closes out the regular season at home against Nebraska on Sunday.

No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) missed out on a big opportunity in Saturday’s chaos, losing to Michigan State 68-65. That dropped the Boilermakers seven spots in this week’s poll and potentially off the No. 1 seed line in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue finishes the regular season Saturday at home against Indiana.

Illinois (20-8, 13-5) hosts Penn State on Thursday and No. 24 Iowa Sunday.

PAC-12

No. 2 Arizona cost itself a shot at securing at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with its lackluster loss at Colorado on Saturday.

The Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) still have 1 1/2-game lead in the conference, but face a tough makeup game at Southern California on Tuesday. Arizona closes out the regular season at home against Stanford on Thursday and California Saturday.

The Trojans (25-4, 14-4) end the regular season against No. 17 UCLA in a rivalry game Saturday.

SEC

The SEC has a four-team race going down to the wire.

No. 13 Tennessee (21-7, 12-4, SEC) tightened things up on Saturday by beating No. 5 Auburn 67-62.

The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) lead the Vols, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Arkansas by a half-game. Auburn closes out the regular season with road games against Mississippi State and South Carolina.

The Wildcats (23-6, 12-4) play Ole Miss and Florida. The Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4) face LSU and close out the regular season against Tennessee, which also has a game against Georgia.

Auburn clinches with two wins this week, but things could get complicated if it loses either one.

___

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Lady Huskers Begin Play at Big Ten Tournament

The No. 6 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team will tip-off postseason tournament play by taking on either No. 11 seed Wisconsin or No. 14 Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Huskers (22-7, 11-7 Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Iowan

Joey Woody named Big Ten Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year

Iowa track and field director Joey Woody received the Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year award Wednesday, per the league office. Woody won his second consecutive conference indoor coach of the year accolade after the Iowa men’s track and field program defended its Big Ten Indoor Championships title last weekend in Geneva, Ohio. The Hawkeye men’s program won the conference indoor championships in both 2021 and 2022. Woody has led the men’s program to four Big Ten titles during his tenure, as the Hawkeyes claimed the conference outdoor title in 2019 and 2021.
SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
WANE 15

Boilermakers bested by Badgers

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) – Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Ap#Pac 12#Acc#Notre Dame#Syracuse#Irish#Baylor#Jayhawks#Tcu#Texas Tech
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Guardian

As NCAA track and field programs vie to survive, Black students suffer most

Many universities across the US have cut men’s sports in recent years, including track and field teams. It’s a painful reality for many athletes. But the problem is not just that these athletes lose opportunities to compete. Their supporters say that cutting these sports such as track disproportionately harms Black men and closes doors to educational opportunities. It also has some broader consequences.
COLLEGE SPORTS
York News-Times

Jaz Shelley's record-breaking performance helps red-hot Huskers roll past Illinois

Jaz Shelley got Nebraska off to a great start at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament with a record-setting game. The Husker point guard from Australia made a school-record nine three-pointers in Nebraska’s 92-74 win against Illinois on Thursday in Indianapolis. She also tied the record for three-pointers in a Big Ten Tournament game.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WausauPilot

Holiday’s basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seemingly buried by the Miami Heat’s avalanche of 3-point shots, the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their championship mentality and never gave up hope they could rally. Then they pulled off one of their most stirring comebacks of the season. Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup...
NBA
The Alliance Review

High School Wrestling | Louisville's 11 lead the parade of district qualifiers

Forty-three Alliance-area wrestlers will face the second phase of the postseason at district meets, starting Friday. Alliance, Marlington, West Branch, Louisville and Minerva advanced multiple wrestlers to the Division II districts. The Aviators, Dukes, Warriors and sectional team champion Leopards will compete at Perry (Lake County). The Lions will travel to Gallia Academy...
LOUISVILLE, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Utah State football’s head coach Blake Anderson son tragically died

Blake Anderson had three children, two sons and a daughter with his late wife Wendy who died in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer. Anderson recently remarried and adopted his new wife’s two children. Anderson and his late wife, Wendy, had two sons, Coleton and Cason, and a daughter,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Big Ten Football: 10 Most Intriguing Non-Conference Games of 2022

The Big Ten should be in for a competitive regular season once conference games get started in 2022. Ohio State is looking to reclaim the Big Ten throne after Michigan moved to the top of the conference last season, and Wisconsin looks to prove it should still be the top team in the Big Ten West after Iowa came out on top last fall. Penn State is looking to re-establish itself as a Big Ten contender and Michigan State hopes to stay in the mix once again this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy