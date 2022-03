Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have become increasingly popular in a number of different industries, including visual arts, sports, and entertainment, where they are used to create and market digital collectibles. An NFT is a digital certificate of ownership of a virtual or physical asset that may include products, images, music, videos, or other content. Blockchain technology is used to identify and store the asset and track its provenance. Unlike fungible cryptocurrencies, which also use blockchain technology, NFTs are by definition non-fungible, meaning each token is unique. Metadata for storage of an NFT typically includes a unique digital ID, a description of the asset, and a pointer to an off-chain location where the asset is stored.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO