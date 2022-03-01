The Unloved, Part 99: The Quick and the Dead

Sam Raimi is about to make what could be a triumphant return to filmmaking or proof that art in America has been neutered to the point of harmlessness. If Marvel takes the fire out of Sam Raimi on his movie "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" ... not to be...
With The Walking Dead set to return with the second part of the three part final season, I thought we should take a quick look at where we left our favorite characters in “For Blood.” I’m also going to include a few thoughts on the finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond that may have a bearing on how season 11 plays out. “For Blood” was written by Erik Mountain and was directed by Sharat Raju. Like all good season ‘pausing’ cliffhangers, the episode left pretty much everybody in peril – assuming they hadn’t already been killed off…
They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Tonight at 9/8c on AMC, The Walking Dead is back to round out its final season. Watch the premiere of season 11, part 2 for free with a Philo subscription. The Walking Dead follows a group of gritty survivors struggling to stay afloat in a post-apocalyptic world. With the wilderness and once perfectly paved streets running rampant with zombies, safety is scarce and rest is a luxury. Even after planning their movements around the slew of ravenous undead, the group is routinely confronted with troops of violent travelers—making this comic book-based series an action-packed adventure full of gore, horror, and high-stakes decisions. Add a few interpersonal conflicts into the mix, and you’re left with the wild and horrifying long-running drama that is The Walking Dead.
Mitchell Ryan, the square-jawed character actor who played a heroin-smuggling retired general in the first Lethal Weapon movie, an ex-con on Dark Shadows and an obnoxious father on Dharma & Greg, has died. He was 88.
Ryan died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Los Angeles, his stepdaughter Denise Freed told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Watson, Child Actor in 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' and 'In Old Chicago,' Dies at 98Tim Considine, Actor on 'My Three Sons' and 'Spin and Marty,' Dies at 81Tony Walton, Famed Costume, Set Designer for Broadway and the Big Screen, Dies at 87
“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Christopher Coleman says he achieved a life-long dream appearing on the show. However, he’s faced some criticism online after his episode hit the air Tuesday night. Coleman appeared alongside fellow contestants Thomas Lipscomb and Laura Machado. The puzzle “Another feather in your cap” went...
O say, can you see! The Reapers are lighting up walkers like it’s the Fourth of July when the zombie drama returns, midbattle, for the second of its three-part final round. The military-trained group’s newly created weapon is launching fireworks at the undead—but leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan, above) and former villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are also targets. Will they and their allies make it out with the food they need? “Everything feels so ill-fated and challenging,” Cohan says.
Castmates come and go but sometimes a few special ones become friends for a lifetime. Tuesday, March 1, marked the 59th birthday of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and though his wife took over his Instagram to express her love, one of his former castmates had a special message for him as well.
‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!. Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!
Click here to read the full article. The Advanced Imaging Society on Friday revealed winners of its 12th annual Lumiere Awards, given to honor distinguished creative and technical achievement in film and TV. The ceremony took place during a gala luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Warner Bros’ epic Dune won for Best Live Action Feature Film, for a movie voters called “the definitive immersive theatrical experience of the year.” Among other Best Motion Picture prizes, Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won for best musical, Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back won for best documentary, and Disney’s Encanto won for...
Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
The inimitable Brendan Fraser has once again showed the world why he's so adored, after expressing genuine surprise at the fact that he's so beloved by so many. The star of classic adventure movies like The Mummy and George Of The Jungle has been enjoying a supremely well-deserved career comeback, and fans have been celebrating with him every step of the way.
From Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11. As Phyllis does her damnedest to help Jack make peace with the opportunities that he squandered with Keemo, Lily pushes her sibling to take a monumental leap of faith while Billy leans on one of his. Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action against Ashland, Nikki redirects poor, clueless Victoria, and Chelsea verges ever closer to “the other woman” territory. When will Sharon figure out that her latest husband has a new admirer? Read on…
Amanda Kloots sadly lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020, but she has now opened up about another huge heartache in her past. The Talk star was previously married to David Larsen for seven years after the pair met on the Broadway show Good Vibrations. She recently told her co-stars that she suffered from panic attacks while grieving the breakdown of her first marriage. "I was married very young, I was married for seven years and then I got a divorce. A divorce is a huge grieving process," she explained.
Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series' Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.
Charlie Sheen is making his way back to television for the new dramedy series Ramble On, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men alum stars as himself in the new series by Entourage creator Doug Ellin alongside HBO series alum Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, who also play themselves as the Hollywood veterans look to "reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own."
Jason Momoa might already be back in the dating pool. Radar has learned the 42-year-old Aquaman hunk has been linked to a mystery woman after ending his marriage to Lisa Bonet. We're told the rumored female is used to being in the limelight as she is connected to a popular...
Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
