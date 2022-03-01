ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Raskin tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, whose district includes parts of Frederick County, announced Tuesday that he was experiencing mild flulike symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous day.

Raskin (D-Dist. 8) said he tested positive in a test for members of Congress planning to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

After being fully vaccinated and having received a booster shot, “my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far,” he said in a statement.

Frederick County’s other congressman, David Trone (D-Dist. 6), tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Raskin said he would quarantine at home this week, working remotely and voting through proxy measures that Congress established during the pandemic.

“I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address in person,” he said in his release. “But I will follow his speech closely — along with my State of the Union guest Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner — and I will be cheering for President Biden’s powerful call to the world to continue to reject in every way possible Vladimir Putin’s illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine. All of us must stand strong against authoritarianism and for democracy.”

— Ryan Marshall

