16 Weeks! See Pregnant Jessica Graf, More ‘Big Brother’ Stars’ Baby Bumps

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnancy progress! Jessica Graf, Rachel Reilly Big Brother stars have showed off their growing baby bumps over the years. The Amazing Race alum announced in September 2018 that she and her then-fiancé, Cody Nickson, were expecting their first child together. (The Marine is also the father of daughter Paisley from a...

Us Weekly

Married at First Sight’s Amani Aliyya Is Pregnant With Her and Woody Randall’s 1st Baby

This Married at First Sight star is going to be a mom! Amani Aliyya is pregnant with her and Woody Randall’s first baby. “We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” the Lifetime personalities told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 15, noting that the Chicago native, 31, found out about her pregnancy eight weeks in.
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
bravotv.com

Dennis McKinley Posts a Photo of His “Absolute Favorite Girl”

Dennis McKinley put his proud dad hat on this Valentine's Day when he shared several sweet photos of daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. "My absolute favorite girl," The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters dad wrote alongside a set of pics of his daughter dressed in red and holding flowers while surrounded by Valentine's Day balloons. The same photos were shared to PJ's Instagram account, along with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s day!!! Love you daddy[,] my fav Valentine … well next to mommy."
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
Radar Online.com

Teddi Mellencamp Says Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Slid Into Her DMs To Trash The Former Playboy Playmate

Shanna Moakler has tried desperately to present a happy and loving relationship with her on-off boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, but Teddi Mellencamp may have just blown her cover. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says she and the ex-wife of Blink-182's Travis Barker got close while filming the currently airing season of Celebrity Big Brother.
