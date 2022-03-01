ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK bars and hospitality firms stop selling vodka and other alcohol products from Russia to show solidarity with people of Ukraine after Putin's invasion

By Joe Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A host of UK bars including one owned by a former Dragon's Den entrepreneur have stopped the sale of Russian vodka due to the continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Nightcap Group and Arc Inspirations are among bars that removed vodka and other Russian booze from their venues in a move of solidarity with people in Ukraine.

Former dragon Sarah Willingham, founder of Nightcap, described the move as a 'little thing' the business could do in response to the conflict.

Russia today launched missiles on Kyiv, with explosions erupting around the Ukrainian capital's 1,300ft TV tower this afternoon.

A host of UK bars and hospitality firms have stopped the sale of Russian vodka due to the continuing invasion of Ukraine
Sarah Willingham (left), former Dragon's Den entrepreneur and founder of Nightcap, described the move as a 'little thing' the business could do in response to the conflict

Nightcap runs 27 bars across its London Cocktail Club, Barrio Bars and Adventure Bar Group businesses in London.

Ms Willingham said: 'The devastation in Ukraine is heartbreaking, and I cannot start to comprehend what it must be like for the people of Ukraine.

'It's hard to sit here in our warm safe homes and do nothing.

'We have donated money, but from a business point of view we (the senior team and the staff) wanted to do something, anything, to show our support and so therefore we have removed all Russian vodka and alcohol from our bars across the whole of the Nightcap estate.

'It's a little thing but the more little things we do, the bigger the impact will be.'

Meanwhile, Leeds-based bar owner Arc Inspirations also confirmed it would stop serving Russian vodka.

The bar business said on Twitter: 'To show our support to the people of Ukraine we will no longer be pouring any Russian vodka in any of our bars £standwithukraine.'

Elsewhere, the founder of Bundobust, which runs hospitality venues in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, also called on the sector to find alternatives for Russian products.

Marko Husak said on Twitter: 'I've had quite a few messages from my colleagues in the restaurant, bar and beer industries asking if there is anything that they can do to help, so I've suggested that they can help by stop stocking Russian products.'

Two men working at Evel Pie - a popular pizzeria / bar in Las Vegas - decided to dump out all the Russian Vodka that it owned and replace it with Ukrainian Vodka. They are donating all of the proceeds to help the people of Ukraine

The move comes as hundreds of liquor stores and bars across the US and Canada removed Russian vodka from their shelves.

Liquor stores in the provinces of Manitoba and Newfoundland said they were removing Russian spirits, while Ontario, Canada's most populous province, also directed the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario to withdraw all Russian products.

Meanwhile, in the US, videos circulated on social media of bars and liquor stores emptying their Russian vodka and removing bottles from their shelves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

More than 700 stores across Ontario removed Russian-imported products, which include Stoli Vodka, Russian Standard Original Vodka, Beluga Noble Russian Vodka, and Zyr Vodka.

Smirnoff, while founded in Moscow, is owned and produced by UK company Diageo.

