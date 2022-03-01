ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jen Psaki pressed on timing of White House dropping mask mandate: ‘What changed in the science?’

By Nikolas Lanum
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-host Bill Hemmer pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki Thursday during an extensive interview on "America’s Newsroom," asking why the White House dropped its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address. "What changed in the science yesterday, Monday,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 252

Love muffin
2d ago

Covid has impeccable manners. It knows to stop when you're eating, and when the SOTU speech is on. Apparently it doesn't attack wealthy democrats either. They don't even need masks.

Reply(8)
112
Dwight Phipps
2d ago

Everyone is asking what changed to cause the Biden’s WH to drop the Masks Mandates. Psaki, the President ‘Word Smith’, claim the Science Changed, you know the ‘Political Science’ called Midterm Elections!

Reply(2)
87
Loco Polo
2d ago

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what Brandon and the democrats all over this country have done to the State of the Union of the United States. They are more focused on creating laws on Hair then on …. well I don’t know……maybe they should do what they can to ease inflation or supply chain challenges……..even Jimmy Carter was a better president than Brandon and his Vice President train wreck will ever be.

Reply(11)
55
Related
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Bill Hemmer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Dana Perino
Fox News

Mike Pence calls on Biden hit Russia harder, restart Keystone Pipeline: 'Putin only understands strength'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on "America Reports" that President Biden needs to impose tougher sanctions against Russia after they invaded Ukraine. "We need to sanction the oil exports for the Russians and in the exact same moment, President Biden should authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and authorize oil and gas leases and exploration in the United States of America. Those two things in combination would send a deafening message of strength," Pence told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Political Science#America S Newsroom#State Of The Union#Cdc#Americans#Maskless#Democrats#Democrat#Covid#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Republicans demand Biden stop funding Putin's war with oil purchases

Congressional Republicans blasted President Biden for putting restrictions on domestic oil production while paying millions for Russian oil imports. Ahead of the president's first State of the Union address Tuesday, House Republicans said Biden has given Russian President Vladimir Putin leverage by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new oil and gas leases, while paying for Russian oil.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

720K+
Followers
145K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy