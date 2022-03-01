ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerial attack! Moment birds dive-bomb huge tree snake as slithers along branch to raid their nests for chicks

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 2 days ago

This is the heartbreaking moment birds desperately tried to defend their chicks as a tree snake raided their nests.

Footage filmed by Georgie Lawless in the Ngala Private Game Reserve in South Africa shows the birds, called southern-masked weavers, divebombing a long green snake as it winds itself around their dewdrop shaped nests.

The tree snake, called a boomslang, determinedly bashes the intricate dangling nests as the birds cry out and swoop down, trying to stop it.

Footage filmed by Georgie Lawless in the Ngala Private Game Reserve shows the birds, called southern-masked weavers, divebombing a long green snake as it winds itself around their dewdrop-shaped nests
The snake, called a boomslang, determinedly bashes the nest while the birds, dangling from branches, try to stop it
They fly at the snake repeatedly, in a desperate bid to knock it off the nests. Pictured: File image of a southern-masked weaver 

They fly at the snake repeatedly, in a desperate bid to knock it off the nests.

But it is seen lunging outwards and wrapping itself around one nest, even though at one point it is hanging by its tail.

It does not stop the birds from intervening and they continue flapping their wings and striking out at the ferocious creature.

However, they are forced to retreat when the slithering snake gets into one of the nests.

The snake takes what it can and escapes rapidly, after the birds have shown tremendous strength trying to protect their offspring.

But the snake is seen lunging outwards and wrapping itself around one nest, even though at one point it is hanging by its tail. Pictured: File image of a boomslang tree snake in the grass

The footage, shared online today by Latest Sightings, has been viewed more than 19,000 times.

Commenters marvelled at the spirit of the southern-masked weavers.

Steven Ortiz wrote: 'Teamwork makes the dream work! Go yellow birds!'

Peter Parker commented: 'Their nest is so strong,' and Enrico Toesca added: 'Wonderful.'

But DLIX2DCLI said: 'These birds need a better nest on a sturdy branch hidden from other predatory birds, monkeys, and snakes.'

Southern-masked weavers are known for their precise and delicate nests.

Their nests are usually constructed on the edges of branches and are very strong.

The birds tend to perch in acacias, which are thorny and usually protect them from predators.

But in this instance, the thorns were no match for the snake, which is a large venomous creature.

It is a colubrid, part of the largest family of snakes which is found on every continent besides Antarctica.

They eat small animals like chameleons, frogs, and birds, and they also eat eggs.

