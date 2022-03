A Portland man faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in connection with an overdose death in 2020. Hunter York, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count each of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO